TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.03

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 190000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

TRU Precious Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$3.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 3.57.

About TRU Precious Metals

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

