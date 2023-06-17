TrueFi (TRU) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.99 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 17th. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market cap of $41.96 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,061,445,051 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,061,445,050.7431034 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.03779605 USD and is up 10.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $4,817,803.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

