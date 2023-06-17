Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys 40 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.31.

ADBE stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $518.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

