Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys Shares of 1,678 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $431.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $448.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.02 and a 200-day moving average of $336.35.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

