Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.57 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

CRM stock opened at $211.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $133,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,545,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 677,125 shares of company stock valued at $141,439,507 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

