Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.57.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

