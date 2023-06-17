Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $537.30 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $207.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

