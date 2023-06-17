Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $120.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.28. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 522.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

