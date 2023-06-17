Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) Short Interest Update

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 192,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 359,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $550.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.09. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 38.61% and a return on equity of 30.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

TNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 495,349 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 371.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 347,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 273,882 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,733 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 174,231 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 156,989 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Rating)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.