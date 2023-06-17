Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

TSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donnie King purchased 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart purchased 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

