U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

