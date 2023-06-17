UBS Group Cuts Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $55.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair cut Catalent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.73.

Catalent Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.18. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Catalent by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Catalent by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Catalent by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,669 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter worth $98,565,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $65,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

