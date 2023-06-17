Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.63. 348,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 250,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Ucommune International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ucommune International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 118,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.55% of Ucommune International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

