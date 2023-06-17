Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CEO Gregory Scott Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,359,656.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Scott Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Udemy alerts:

On Thursday, May 25th, Gregory Scott Brown sold 31,920 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $308,985.60.

Udemy Stock Down 1.8 %

Udemy stock opened at $10.61 on Friday. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.38%. Analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 169.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Udemy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Udemy by 141.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Udemy by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.