Ultra (UOS) Price Down 2.6% This Week

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a market cap of $59.63 million and $891,370.30 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,268.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00408283 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00096368 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00019364 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00033218 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000488 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003158 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 337,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16951632 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $948,213.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.