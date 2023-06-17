UNB Corp. Declares Dividend of $1.00 (OTC:UNPA)

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

UNB Price Performance

UNPA stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91. UNB has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

UNB Company Profile

UNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for UNB Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, savings, club, and money market accounts. Its loan products include commercial, installment, and real estate loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, ATM, and online and mobile banking services.

