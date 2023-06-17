UNB Corp. Declares Dividend of $1.00 (OTC:UNPA)

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
UNB Price Performance
UNPA stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91. UNB has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $82.00.
UNB Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UNB (UNPA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for UNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.