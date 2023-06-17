Uniper (ETR:UN01) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €4.95 ($5.32) and last traded at €5.14 ($5.53). Approximately 1,274,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 633,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.52 ($5.93).

Uniper Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €3.54.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

