United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on X. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 2.97%.

About United States Steel

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.