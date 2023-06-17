United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total value of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,379 shares of company stock worth $36,861,217. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UTHR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.26. 659,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,551. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

