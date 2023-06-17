UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $458.39 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.88.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,928,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,410,478,000 after acquiring an additional 509,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,079,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,379,561,000 after buying an additional 140,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,101,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,063,262,000 after buying an additional 242,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

