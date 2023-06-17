Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Trading 2.1% Higher

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. 14,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 4,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Urbanfund Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$51.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.87.

Urbanfund (CVE:UFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Urbanfund had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 31.08%. The company had revenue of C$2.17 million during the quarter.

Urbanfund Company Profile

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

