Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Mossytree Inc. Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,128,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $23,119.32.

Vacasa Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSA opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Vacasa, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.15 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. Analysts predict that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vacasa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

