Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 27.4% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,695,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.28 and a 200-day moving average of $125.76. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.