Van Elle (LON:VANL) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.53). 9,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 37,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.53).

Van Elle Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 47.01. The company has a market cap of £44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.60, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Van Elle Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

