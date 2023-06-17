Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 4.7% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,927,000 after buying an additional 113,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $161.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

