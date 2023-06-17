Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $161.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

