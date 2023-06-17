Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) is IMPACTfolio LLC’s 4th Largest Position

IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 11.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 58,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $77.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

