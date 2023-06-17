Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

