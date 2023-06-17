Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Raised by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 223,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,865 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 705,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,529,000 after buying an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

