Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $268,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,951,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 350,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $279.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.