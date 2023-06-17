Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stock Position Decreased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,781,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,665,000 after purchasing an additional 211,171 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.88 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $62.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
