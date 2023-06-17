Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on June 23rd

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.651 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VIGI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 237,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,669. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.