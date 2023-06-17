Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on June 23rd

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2023

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.651 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VIGI traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $76.46. The company had a trading volume of 237,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,669. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $221,000.

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.