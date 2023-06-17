Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.19 on June 23rd

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.187 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $65.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

