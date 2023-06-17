Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Increased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after acquiring an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,659,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $217.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

