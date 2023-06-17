Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after acquiring an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,982,000 after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares during the last quarter. WA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 405,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,556 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 385,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,796 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $202.58 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $209.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

