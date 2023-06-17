Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 17,093 shares.The stock last traded at $175.03 and had previously closed at $174.73.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.32. The company has a market cap of $729.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

