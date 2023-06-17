Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 17,093 shares.The stock last traded at $175.03 and had previously closed at $174.73.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.32. The company has a market cap of $729.70 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
