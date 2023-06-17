Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.16 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.14.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

