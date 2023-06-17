Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Symmetry Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $66,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $219.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.45 and a 200 day moving average of $202.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

