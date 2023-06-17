VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNYGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VACNY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of VAT Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of VAT Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

VACNY stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $43.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

