Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on VECO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $52,301.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

VECO stock opened at $24.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.