Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) is Spence Asset Management’s 10th Largest Position

Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems comprises about 4.6% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.65.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $200.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $232.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.67.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

