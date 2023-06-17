Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider William J. Sandborn Sells 3,487 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $119,081.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $31.99 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VTYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 879,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,628,000 after acquiring an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,913,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

