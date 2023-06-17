Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider William J. Sandborn Sells 3,487 Shares of Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider William J. Sandborn sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $119,081.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $31.99 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $35.85.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,685,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 879,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,628,000 after acquiring an additional 78,738 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 105,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,913,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
About Ventyx Biosciences
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
Featured Articles
