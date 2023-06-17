Verge Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $24.30 million and $622,350.89 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,489.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00290067 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00511549 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00057956 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.65 or 0.00402612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,883,913 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

