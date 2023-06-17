Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,017,000 after acquiring an additional 72,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,447,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,186,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total transaction of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,692 shares of company stock worth $3,979,356 over the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.52. 4,248,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $226.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.