Verity & Verity LLC Sells 674 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Verity & Verity LLC decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,490,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.94. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.