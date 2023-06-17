Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Cut by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $347.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.38 and its 200-day moving average is $313.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $251.00 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.22.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,773 shares of company stock worth $16,256,008. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

