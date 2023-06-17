Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Up 6.9%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.48. 1,114,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,761,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $53.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, III Capital Management lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.