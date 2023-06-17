Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:AIO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,319. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%.
Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO)
