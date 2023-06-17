Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AIO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,319. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 33,944 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after buying an additional 35,893 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.