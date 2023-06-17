Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Update

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the May 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDF. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 117,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

EDF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. 93,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,242. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $5.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.