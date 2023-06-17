Vow (VOW) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vow (VOW) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last seven days, Vow has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001227 BTC on exchanges. Vow has a total market capitalization of $133.02 million and $625,088.52 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars.

